Saudi Arabia pardons soldiers over Yemen conflict

By AFP

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday issued a sweeping royal pardon for its soldiers deployed in Yemen, lifting any 'military and disciplinary' penalties for troops taking part in its support of pro-government forces in the devastating conflict.

Yemeni government forces, backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, are battling Shiite Houthi rebels in fighting that has killed some 10,000 Yemeni citizens and pushed the impoverished country to the brink of famine.

A statement announcing the pardon, published by Saudi Arabia's government news agency SPA, did not mention any particular crimes but said the move was to show appreciation for the "heroics and sacrifices" of the country's soldiers.

Also Read: Trump claims Saudi Arabia will boost oil production

The statement announced the order "pardoning all military men, who have taken part in the Operation Restoring Hope of their respective military and disciplinary penalties, in regard of some rules and disciplines".

Riyadh, the UAE, and other allies intervened in the conflict between Yemen's government and rebels in March 2015, aiming to push back the Houthi and restore the internationally recognised government to power.

All sides to the conflict have been accused of human rights abuses.

Riyadh accuses its regional rival Tehran of supplying the Huthis with ballistic missiles, a charge Iran denies.