By PTI

BRUSSELS: US President Donald Trump today said he was not sure that Britons had voted for the Brexit plan presented by Prime Minister Theresa May, which has triggered a British cabinet rebellion.

"The people voted to break it up (Britain's ties with the EU)," Trump told a press conference in Brussels on the eve of a trip to Britain.

"So I would imagine that's what they will do, but maybe they will take a little bit of a different route. I don't know that is what they voted for."