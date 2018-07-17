Taliban releases 54 prisoners in Afghanistan 

By PTI

KABUL: An Afghan official said, at least 54 people, including security personnel and civilians, have been released from a Taliban prison in southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said today the prisoners were freed after a commando unit raided the prison late last night in Musa Qala district.

Zwak said there were 32 civilians, 16 police, four soldiers and two military doctors who had been locked up by the insurgents.

READ| US open to meeting Taliban to end 17 years long war

He said security forces were still securing the area.

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the raid, but the insurgents are in control of the majority of the districts in Helmand, where they have increased their attacks against provincial officials and security forces.