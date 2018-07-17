Home World

Taliban releases 54 prisoners in Afghanistan 

The prisoners were freed after a commando unit raided the prison late last night in Musa Qala district.

Published: 17th July 2018 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2018 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

US data show the Taliban is far from being driven off the battlefield in Afghanistan (File | AP)

By PTI

KABUL: An Afghan official said, at least 54 people, including security personnel and civilians, have been released from a Taliban prison in southern Helmand province.

Omar Zwak, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said today the prisoners were freed after a commando unit raided the prison late last night in Musa Qala district.

Zwak said there were 32 civilians, 16 police, four soldiers and two military doctors who had been locked up by the insurgents.

He said security forces were still securing the area.

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the raid, but the insurgents are in control of the majority of the districts in Helmand, where they have increased their attacks against provincial officials and security forces.

Taliban

