U.N. migration agency: Spain migrant arrivals this year surpass those to Italy

BERLIN: The U.N. migration agency says the number of migrants and refugees who have arrived in Spain by sea this year has overtaken those who have reached Italy.

The International Organization for Migration said Tuesday that Spain saw 18,016 migrants up to July 15, while 17,827 people landed in Italy during the same period.

Migrants desembark from Frontex ship "Protector" at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, Italy, in the early hours of Monday. (Photo | AP)

Aid groups have reported a rise in the number of crossings to Spain and Greece compared to the previous year, while arrivals in Italy are down almost 80 per cent from 2017.

The overall number of migrants and refugees entering Europe by sea this year totals 50,872, compared with 109,746 by mid-July 2017 and 241,859 during the same period in 2016.

IOM says 1,443 people are dead or missing in the Mediterranean so far this year.