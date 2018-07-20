Home World

Injuries reported in blast at Pennsylvania

Army Depot officials posted on social media that the "incident is contained and will not affect depot operations or workforce safety elsewhere."

Published: 20th July 2018 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2018 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

CHAMBERSBURG: An explosion at an Army depot Thursday morning left at least three people with burn injuries, officials said.

The blast occurred at Letterkenny Army Depot about 7:15 am today.

Army Depot officials posted on social media that the "incident is contained and will not affect depot operations or workforce safety elsewhere."

There is no suspicion of terrorist activity, officials said.

Employees posted on social media the blast happened in a paint shop.

The Franklin Fire Company posted on its Facebook page that three burn victims have been airlifted to hospitals.

Details about other injuries were not immediately available.

Some people have been treated at the scene.

The depot, located 257 kilometers west of Philadelphia, employs about 3,600 people.

The depot's website says work there focuses on air defense tactical missile ground support equipment, mobile electric power generation equipment, Patriot missile recertification and route guidance vehicles.

Depot staff members have been told to stay in their work areas until further notice.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp