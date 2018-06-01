Home World

Madrid gives green light to new Catalan separatist government

Now, the new Catalan government will be allowed to assume its duties, and when it does, Madrid's direct rule over the wealthy, northeastern region will automatically be lifted.

Demonstrators wave esteladas or independence flags in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 15, 2018. (AP Photo)

By AFP

MADRID: Spain gave its green light Friday to a new separatist executive in Catalonia that does not include jailed or exiled former ministers, paving the way for Madrid to end direct rule over the region.

The central government last month recognised the powers of newly-elected Catalan president Quim Torra but refused to ratify his choice of councillors because four of them face charges linked to a failed independence drive, calling their nomination "a new provocation".

But earlier this week, Torra nominated a new administration which did not include them.

The names were subsequently published in Friday's edition of the official journal of the Catalan government.

With Catalonia currently under direct rule by Madrid after its now-deposed leaders tried to break from Spain in October, publishing an item in the official journal can only be done with the green light of the central government.

Madrid had refused to officially publish the composition of the first executive announced on May 19 by Torra.

