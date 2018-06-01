Home World

North Korea and South Korea hold high-level talks ahead of Trump-Kim summit

The North-South discussions were originally scheduled for earlier this month but were abruptly called off by Pyongyang in response to a joint US-South Korea air force drill.

Published: 01st June 2018 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, second from right, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon during their meeting inside the Peace House at the southern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, June 1, 2018. | AP

By AFP

SEOUL: North and South Korea held high-level talks Friday to discuss their ongoing efforts to improve ties ahead of a landmark meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The North-South discussions were originally scheduled for earlier this month but were abruptly called off by Pyongyang in response to a joint US-South Korea air force drill.

But a day after "Max Thunder" ended May 25, the North's leader had a surprise summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border truce village of Panmunjom -- their second, following a historic first meeting in April.

"We will discuss ways to implement expediently and smoothly agreements reached by the two leaders," the South's Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told journalists before leaving for Panmunjom for the talks.

He said the delegation would also try "to create positive atmosphere for a US-North Korea summit," he said.

Also on the agenda are talks about how to relink cross-border railways and roads, and fielding a joint team for the Jakarta Asian Games in August.

The two Koreas formed the first-ever unified Korean Olympic team when they fielded a joint women's ice hockey squad during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

The current rapprochement on the peninsula was triggered by the games, to which the North sent athletes, cheerleaders, and his sister as an envoy.

The high-level meeting comes as a flurry of diplomacy is under way to lay the groundwork for a historic summit between Kim and Trump.

Kim's right-hand man, Kim Yong Chol, is set to deliver a personal letter from Kim to Trump following talks in New York with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, which made what the US diplomat called "real progress" towards the planned June 12 summit in Singapore.

Simultaneously, Kim met Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Pyongyang and said the North's "will for denuclearization of the Korean peninsula still remains unchanged and consistent and fixed", the state-run KCNA news agency said.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
North Korea

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision