Home World

Spain's new PM Pedro Sanchez, the triumph of obstinacy

The instigator of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over a mega corruption scandal tainting his conservative Popular Party, Spain's 'Mr Handsome' has finally won success.

Published: 01st June 2018 06:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

Opposition Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez has won the vote to replace Mariano Rajoy as prime minister, in the first ouster of a serving Spanish leader by parliament in four decades of democracy. (Photo| AP)

By AFP

MADRID: Beaten in the last two elections and ousted as head of his Socialist party before making a spectacular comeback, Pedro Sanchez's risky gamble to take power in Spain paid off Friday.

The instigator of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy over a mega corruption scandal tainting his conservative Popular Party, Spain's "Mr Handsome" has finally won success.

With lawmakers passing the motion, Rajoy was forced out of office and the premiership automatically handed to Sanchez.

"I'm aware of the responsibility I'm taking on," the 46-year-old said after the vote, immaculately dressed in a dark suit.

- Back on centre stage -
Fernando Vallespin, a politics professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid, described Sanchez's no-confidence motion as a "risky bet."

"Fate is giving him the opportunity to play a central role," he said. 

Until then, the Socialist party had been "on the sidelines" of political debate grouping the PP, the centre-right Ciudadanos and far-left Podemos.

With just 84 lawmakers in the lower house, Sanchez was forced to forge deals with Podemos, Catalan separatists and Basque nationalists to win backing for the motion. 

Slammed by the PP as a "Frankenstein majority", Sanchez's new government is likely to be very unstable which could cut short his time in office.

Antonio Barroso, deputy director of research at Teneo Intelligence said the new premier would likely "try to pass some policy initiatives to prop up support" for his Socialist party. 

That, in turn, could put it in a better position for early general elections.

"Sanchez is an audacious politician but not especially reflective and he thinks more in the short-term," says Vallespin.

- Comeback kid -
Born in 1972 in Madrid, Sanchez grew up in a wealthy family -- his father an entrepreneur and his mother a civil servant.

He studied in the Spanish capital before getting a Master's degree in political economy at the Universite libre de Bruxelles in Belgium.

Politics, though, was always his passion.

He was an opposition town councillor in Madrid from 2004 to 2009, after which he entered parliament as a lawmaker under Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero's administration.

That ended when the PP swept to power in 2011 with an absolute majority, kicking the struggling Socialists out of power.

But he returned to the lower house in 2013 after the resignation of a lawmaker, going on to become Socialist party chief.

In the 2015 general elections, he came after Rajoy but tried and failed to form an alternative government with Ciudadanos.

Fresh elections were called in June 2016 and the Socialist party registered its worst result since Spain transitioned to democracy after the death of dictator Francisco Franco in 1975. 

Sanchez was subsequently ousted by his party, which held him responsible.

But he made a spectacular comeback in May 2017 when party activists voted him back to the Socialist leadership.

- 'Opportunism' -
Having got closer to Rajoy following last year's failed secession bid by Catalonia, Sanchez nevertheless turned against him, prompting one PP lawmaker to describe him as "the Judas of Spanish politics".

Rajoy on Thursday accused him of "opportunism at the service of personal ambition" while the El Mundo daily lashed out at him as a "leader devoured by ambition".

But this ambition appears to have paid off. 

"Today we are signing a new page in the history of democracy in our country," he told lawmakers shortly before the vote. 

PP lawmaker Rafael Hernando, however, said he was entering the prime minister's office "through the back door".

"For the first time we may get a prime minister who didn't win elections," he retorted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pedro Sanchez Mariano Rajoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence