Home World

US priest abuse victims reach USD 210 million settlement

The settlement ended one of the lengthiest processes of reckoning of church abuse cases in the US -- a protracted battle victims blamed on the preemptive bankruptcy filing. 

Published: 01st June 2018 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By AFP

CHICAGO: A Catholic Church archdiocese in the US state of Minnesota reached a $210 million settlement Thursday with hundreds of victims of clergy abuse, resolving a years-long battle.

The Archdiocese of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, which filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015 citing its exposure to an onslaught of abuse claims, said the settlement would resolve all of those claims, conclude the bankruptcy process and establish a trust fund for 450 victims. 

"Abuse survivors could expect payments soon after the court approves the plan," said Archbishop Bernard Hebda. 

"I am grateful for all of the victim survivors who have bravely come forward," he said at a news conference. "I recognize that the abuse stole so much from you... The church let you down. I'm very sorry."

Victims welcomed the settlement with relief, but stressed that their emotional scars remained. 

"This is a great day for us and all of the survivors," said Jamie Heutmaker at a separate news conference. 

Marie Mielke added: "What was done to me has really interfered with the joy of being a mother."

A 2013 Minnesota law was credited by victims with opening the flood gates in the Midwestern state, by allowing for the filing of lawsuits in abuse cases dating back decades. 

The settlement ended one of the lengthiest processes of reckoning of church abuse cases in the US -- a protracted battle victims blamed on the preemptive bankruptcy filing. 

Experts speaking at the Vatican said in 2012 the number of abused American minors is probably close to 100,000, with cases dating back to 1950 and implicating thousands of clerics. 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Catholic Church Minnesota clergy abuse child abuse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Shimla water scarcity: Packaged drinking water demand goes up
Image for representational purpose only
8 Year Old Found Dead In A School In UP
Gallery
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence
Banking employees go on two-day nation-wide strike against a two per cent salary hike offered by Indian Banks Association, against the 15 per cent given last time. IN PIC : Bank employees protesting in Hyderabad. ( EPS | Pandarinath)
IN PICTURES | Public Sector bank staff go on two-day strike against wage revision