JK Rowling starts work on 'Fantastic Beasts 3' film 

By PTI

LONDON: "Harry Potter" creator JK Rowling has revealed that she is currently writing the screenplay for the third film in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" series.

The 52-year-old author took to her official blog to share the news.

"I've just finished the fourth Galbraith novel, 'Lethal White', and I'm now writing the screenplay for 'Fantastic Beasts 3'," Rowling wrote.

The third installment is yet to be titled.

The second part, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", will release on November 16 this year.

Rowling further teased her writing plans, saying she will pen another children's book - which will be a departure from the Harry Potter universe.

"After that I'll be writing another book for children.

I've been playing with the (non-Harry Potter/wizarding world) story for about six years, so it's about time I get it down on paper," she wrote.