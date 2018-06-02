Officials says 6 police officers killed in attack in Mexico

Home World

A New Mexico State Police Officer investigates a triple homicide in Dixon, N.M., Thursday, May 31, 2018. | Associated Press

By Associated Press

MEXICO CITY: Six police officers were killed by gunmen in the north-central Mexico state of Guanajuato, authorities said.

State Interior Secretary Gustavo Rodriguez Junquera said the dead officers were traffic police and he promised that "this crime will not go unpunished.

" Rodriguez Junquera did not say how the attack occurred, but local media reports said the officers were killed by shots fired from a passing vehicle.

Guanajuato was long a relatively peaceful state, but in recent years it has been plagued by crime gangs that rob freight trains and drill into state-owned oil pipelines to siphon off fuel.

