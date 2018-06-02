PM Modi unveils Gandhi's plaque with former Singaporean premier Goh Chok Tong

Home World

Modi, who is in Singapore on the last leg of his three-nation tour, unveiled the plaque on the seafront where some of the Mahatma's ashes were immersed in 1948.

Published: 02nd June 2018 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 10:08 AM

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Singapore's former premier Goh Chok Tong today jointly unveiled a plaque to pay tribute at the immersion site of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier in the city-state.

Modi, who is here on the last leg of his three-nation tour, unveiled the plaque on the seafront where some of the Mahatma's ashes were immersed in 1948.

"Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong and I unveiled a plaque marking the site where Mahatma Gandhi's ashes were immersed at the Clifford Pier in Singapore," Modi tweeted.

"Bapu's message reverberates globally. His thoughts and ideals motivate us to work for the greater good of humanity," he said in a tweet.

A beautiful rendition of 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye', a favourite bhajan of Mahatma Gandhi, was sung on the occasion.

After Gandhi's death in 1948, his ashes were sent to various parts of India and the world, including Singapore, for immersion.

Earlier, Modi met Goh, a veteran leader and an advocate of deeper India-Singapore engagement.

"Had a productive meeting with Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong," Modi tweeted after meeting Goh.

Modi arrived here on Thursday on the last leg of his three-nation visit.

He earlier visited Indonesia and Malaysia.

