PM Modi visits Singapore's Changi Naval Base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour to Singapore, today visited the Changi Naval Base and met officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers a keynote address at the opening dinner of the 17th IISS Shangri-la Dialogue, an annual defense and security forum in Asia, held in Singapore. (AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour to Singapore, today visited the Changi Naval Base and met officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Singapore's Senior Minister of State for Defence Md. Maliki Osman.

"25 years of uninterrupted naval exercises and growing naval cooperation! PM @narendramodi with Senior Minister of State for Defence Md.

Maliki Osman and other dignitaries on-board the RSS Formidable Frigate of the Singapore Navy," External Affairs Ministry Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi also interacted with the officers and sailors on board the Indian Navy's Shivalik class stealth frigate INS Satpura.

"Proud to be with our naval sentinels! PM @narendramodi on board INS Satpura which is visiting the Changi Naval Base as part of its deployment in the region.

A fitting finale to a memorable visit to Singapore!," Kumar tweeted.

India and Singapore have signed implementation agreement between their navies concerning mutual coordination, logistics and services support for naval ships', submarines and naval aircraft (including ship borne aviation assets) visits.

"India's armed forces, especially our Navy, are building partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region for peace and security, as well as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Modi had said yesterday.

