Home World

Russian pilot found alive 30 years after being shot down in Afghanistan

Only one Soviet pilot was shot down in 1987, called Sergei Pantelyuk, from the southern Russian Rostov region, who went missing along with his plane after taking off from Bagram airfield, Kabul.

Published: 02nd June 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image for a flight

By AFP

MOSCOW: A Russian pilot who was missing presumed dead after his plane was shot down three decades ago during the Soviet intervention in Afghanistan has been found alive and wants to come home, Russian military veterans said Friday.

"He is still alive. It's very astonishing. Now he needs help," the head of the paratroopers' union Valery Vostrotin told RIA Novosti state news agency.

Vostrotin, who heads the Russian side of a Russian-US joint commission on prisoners-of-war and soldiers missing in action, declined to name the pilot for reasons of confidentiality.

The man was shot down in 1987 and is likely now to be over 60, the deputy head of veteran's organisation Battle Brotherhood, Vyacheslav Kalinin, told the news agency, adding that he now wants to come home. 

He suggested that the pilot could be in Pakistan, where Afghanistan had camps for prisoners of war.

RIA Novosti reported that during the course of the war between 1979 and 1989, 125 Soviet planes were shot down in Afghanistan. 

When Soviet troops pulled out in 1989, around 300 soldiers were listed as missing. Since then some 30 have been found and most returned to their home countries.

Kommersant business daily reported that only one Soviet pilot was shot down in 1987, naming him as Sergei Pantelyuk from the southern Russian Rostov region, who went missing along with his plane after taking off from Bagram airfield, now a US air base, north of Kabul. 

The head of a local veterans' organisation said that his mother and sister are both alive.

Komsomolskaya Pravda tabloid also traced Pantelyuk's 31-year-old daughter who was born months before her father went missing.

Senator Frants Klintsevich told RIA Novosti that this was far from the only such case. He said that he had met a former Soviet soldier on a trip to Afghanistan a few years ago who refused to give his name and spoke Russian with difficulty and said it was too late for him to go back.

Former Soviet soldier Bakhretdin Khakimov, who was interviewed by AFP in 2015, was one of those who opted to remain in Afghanistan. He was seriously wounded and was nursed back to health by local people and then converted to Islam. 

He told AFP: "I stayed in Afghanistan because Afghans are very kind and hospitable people."

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Russian pilot Afghanistan Soviet intervention

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence