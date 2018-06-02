Home World

Singapore names orchid after PM Modi

An orchid was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate his visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore today.

Published: 02nd June 2018 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2018 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

The orchid, located within the Singapore Botanic Gardens, was named Dendrobrium Narendra Modi to mark Prime Minister's visit. | PMO India/Twitter

By ANI

SINGAPORE CITY: An orchid was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate his visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore today.

The orchid, located within the Singapore Botanic Gardens, was named Dendrobrium Narendra Modi to mark Prime Minister's visit.

It is the only tropical garden to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister, who is on the last leg of his five-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia Malaysia and Singapore, earlier today, visited Sri Mariamman Temple, which is oldest Hindu temple of the Southeast Asian country.

Due to its architectural and historical significance, the temple, located at 244 South Bridge Road, in the downtown Chinatown district, has been gazetted a National Monument, and is a major tourist attraction.

The visiting Prime Minister, accompanied by Singapore's Culture Minister Grace Yien, also visited Chulia Mosque. It is located on South Bridge Road in the Chinatown district within the Central Area.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi met with United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis in Singapore.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the plaque, marking the immersion site of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier. Singapore's former Prime Minister and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong was also present at the event.

Lastly, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Changi Naval Base, where he will see the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Satpura and interact with officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
PM Modi in Singapore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dancing since 1982, my idol is Govinda: Man behind viral dance video
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
Gallery
New uniforms, shiny school bags, the smell of the new books, colourful pens, pencil boxes and most importantly meeting old and new friends is what all about when school reopens after two months of summer break. As you can see kids are being greeted with balloons in Our Lady's Girls HSS, Thoppumpady in Kochi. EPS | Melton Antony
New uniforms, shiny school bags, smell of just printed books; school is buzzing again 
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi