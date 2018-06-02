Singapore names orchid after PM Modi

By ANI

SINGAPORE CITY: An orchid was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate his visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore today.

The orchid, located within the Singapore Botanic Gardens, was named Dendrobrium Narendra Modi to mark Prime Minister's visit.

It is the only tropical garden to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister, who is on the last leg of his five-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia Malaysia and Singapore, earlier today, visited Sri Mariamman Temple, which is oldest Hindu temple of the Southeast Asian country.

Due to its architectural and historical significance, the temple, located at 244 South Bridge Road, in the downtown Chinatown district, has been gazetted a National Monument, and is a major tourist attraction.

The visiting Prime Minister, accompanied by Singapore's Culture Minister Grace Yien, also visited Chulia Mosque. It is located on South Bridge Road in the Chinatown district within the Central Area.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Modi met with United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis in Singapore.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi unveiled the plaque, marking the immersion site of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi's ashes at Clifford Pier. Singapore's former Prime Minister and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong was also present at the event.

Lastly, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Changi Naval Base, where he will see the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Satpura and interact with officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy.