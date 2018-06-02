US vetoes UN resolution on protecting Palestinians

By AFP

UNITED NATIONS: The United States vetoed Friday an Arab-backed UN draft resolution calling for protection measures for the Palestinians that won backing from 10 countries at the Security Council.

China, France and Russia were among the countries that voted in favor of the draft put forward by Kuwait on behalf of Arab countries. Four countries abstained.

A draft resolution requires nine votes to be adopted in the 15-member council and no veto from the five permanent members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.