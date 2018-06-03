Home World

Building collapses in Kenya's capital Nairobi; police report 3 dead

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums.

Published: 03rd June 2018 03:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rescuers work at the site of a five-storey collapsed building in the Huruma neighborhood of Nairobi, Kenya Sunday. (AP)

By Associated Press

NAIROBI: Three people have been killed when a building collapsed in Nairobi's low income residential area of Huruma, a police official and witnesses said Sunday.

Pius Masai Mwachi of the National Disaster Management Unit said a rescue operation is going on after a five-story residential building collapsed early Sunday in the Ngei area of Huruma.

A body was pulled from the rubble and another person who was rescued alive later died, he said. Three others rescued are being treated at a hospital, he said. A third body was being pulled out of the rubble, said a photographer for The Associated Press who was at the scene.

Building collapses have become common in Nairobi, where 4 million people live in low-income areas or slums. Housing is in high demand and unscrupulous developers often bypass building regulations.

After eight buildings collapsed and killed 15 people in Kenya in 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered an audit of all the country's buildings to see if they were up to standard. The National Construction Authority found 58 percent of buildings in Nairobi were unfit for habitation.

In 2016, a building collapse in Huruma killed 37 people and injured 70. The rescue work took days, and a baby and a pregnant woman were among those pulled to safety.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Building collapse Nairobi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 