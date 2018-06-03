Home World

Nine migrants including six children drown off Turkish coast

The boat hit trouble off the Demre district of Turkey's Mediterranean Antalya province, a popular holiday spot, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

Published: 03rd June 2018 02:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2018 02:25 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only

By AFP

ISTANBUL: Nine migrants, including six children, seeking to head to Europe in a speedboat drowned on Sunday when the vessel sank off Turkey's Mediterranean coast, state media reports said.

The boat hit trouble off the Demre district of Turkey's Mediterranean Antalya province, a popular holiday spot, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. Five were rescued while one person was still missing, it added.

Two adults, one woman and six children lost their lives, it said.

The Dogan news agency said that they were seeking to head illegally to Europe but their planned route was not immediately clear.

The nearest EU territory is the small Greek island of Kastellorizo to the west which lies off the Turkish resort of Kas.

The nationalities of those on board have yet to be made clear.

Over a million people, many fleeing the war in Syria, crossed to European Union member Greece from Turkey in 2015 after the onset of the bloc's worst migration crisis since World War II. 

Turkey struck a deal with the EU in 2016 in a effort to stem the flow of migrants into Europe, and agreed to take back illegal migrants landing on Greek islands in exchange for incentives including financial aid.

The deal, chastised by rights groups, sharply curbed the number of migrants seeking to cross the Aegean and Mediterranean Seas from Turkey to Greece.

However, observers say that the numbers seeking to cross this route have been ticking up again in recent months.

According to the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), 10,948 people crossed to Greece this year up to May 30, sharply more than in the same period in 2017. Thirty-five people lost their lives using this route so far this year, according to the IOM.

As well as migrants from countries such as Syria, Eritrea, Iraq and Afghanistan, the route has been used by Turkish citizens fleeing the crackdown that followed the 2016 failed coup.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Turkey Mediterranean coast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafel Nadal defeats old friend Richard Gasquet to advance in French Open
Benedict Cumberbatch
Benedict Cumberbatch saves the day for London deliveryman
Gallery
M Karunanidhi with floral head gear offered by partymen at a meeting. | EPS
Happy birthday Kalaignar: Here are the rare photos of DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu CM Karunanidhi as he turns 95 today
A boy performs a cycle stunt on a pleasant day in Kochi. (EPS | A Sanesh)
IN PICTURES | The week with TNIE: Best pictures from our photographers 