Two dead in plane crash off Long Island: US Coast Guard

By AFP

WASHINGTON: A small plane crashed into the ocean off Long Island, leaving two people dead and two others missing, the US Coast Guard has said.

The Piper PA-31 Navajo "crashed about one mile off of Indian Wells Beach, Long Island" with "four people aboard," the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Two people have been "recovered" and "assets on scene are searching for two more missing people," it added.

"Our deepest sympathies go out to the families and loved ones of the two recovered individuals," Coast Guard Captain Kevin Reed said in the statement.

The Coast Guard said its personnel as well as the Air National Guard, police and local fishing vessels were taking part in the search for the missing.

It did not specify the cause of the crash.