UAE president makes rare appearance after suffering stroke

Sheikh Khalifa has previously made only one public appearance since undergoing an operation following a stroke in January 2014, marking the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday last year.

Published: 10th June 2018 04:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2018 04:09 PM   |  A+A-

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan (R) making public appearance. (Photo courtesy: Twitter@ahmed)

By AFP

ABU DHABI: United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has met with family members in France, UAE media reported Sunday, one of his rare appearances since a stroke in 2014.

The official WAM news agency published photos of white-bearded Abu Dhabi Emir Sheikh Khalifa, 70, chatting with relatives at his residence in the French resort town of Evian.

Sheikh Khalifa in 2004 succeeded his father, the late UAE founding president Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, as ruler of Abu Dhabi -- the largest and wealthiest of the seven-member United Arab Emirates.

Khalifa has withdrawn from day-to-day decisions, allowing his half-brother and crown prince, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, to assume greater power.

 

TAGS
UAE president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan Middle East

