Home World

Lightning strikes Nepal school; two children killed

The incident took place at a primary school in Chingad rural municipality, about 600 km from Kathmandu, Surkhet district police chief Uma Prasad Chaturvedi said.

Published: 11th June 2018 12:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2018 12:37 AM   |  A+A-

Lightning

Image used for representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Two children were killed and five others injured today when lightning struck their school in Nepal's western Surkhet district, police said.

The deceased, aged seven, studied in class II.

The incident took place at a primary school in Chingad rural municipality, about 600 km from Kathmandu, Surkhet district police chief Uma Prasad Chaturvedi said.

They were attending their classes when the lightning struck.

Five students studying in class I were also injured in the incident, police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
lightning Nepal school

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM modi condemned the Pulwama terror attack.
India's blood is boiling, we will give strong reply: PM Modi on Pulwama terror attack
Image of leopard used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Leopard on prowl in Andhra Pradesh village captured finally
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp