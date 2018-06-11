Lightning strikes Nepal school; two children killed

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Two children were killed and five others injured today when lightning struck their school in Nepal's western Surkhet district, police said.

The deceased, aged seven, studied in class II.

The incident took place at a primary school in Chingad rural municipality, about 600 km from Kathmandu, Surkhet district police chief Uma Prasad Chaturvedi said.

They were attending their classes when the lightning struck.

Five students studying in class I were also injured in the incident, police added.