BARCELONA: Catalonia's majority separatist parliament denounced Madrid's "shift towards authoritarianism" Thursday and defended ousted leader Carles Puigdemont as it voted on its first motion since December elections, as talks continue to form a regional government.

The motion defends Puigdemont as the "legitimate" candidate for the regional presidency and says the majority separatists are "favourable to the constitution of Catalonia as an independent state", but stops short of validating a failed declaration of independence on October 27.