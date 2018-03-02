PESHAWAR: Four cousins were shot dead in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan allegedly over an old enmity, according to a media report.

The incident occurred yesterday in Kohat city when the relatives were confronted by their four rivals who opened indiscriminate firing on them, the police said.

Those killed have been identified as Mohammad Bilal, Mohammad Rauf, Mohammad Shafique and Ehsanullah, the Dawn news reported.

A case was registered against the accused who have been arrested, the police said.

The accused were traced with the help of sniffer dogs and arrested, a police statement said, adding two Kalashnikovs and two pistols were recovered from them.