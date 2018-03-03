'No exclusions' for countries from Trump tariffs: US official
By AFP | Published: 03rd March 2018 02:59 AM |
Last Updated: 03rd March 2018 02:59 AM | A+A A- |
WASHINGTON: No countries will be exempt from the steep steel and aluminum tariffs President Donald Trump announced this week, which have outraged allies and stoked fears of a global trade war, a senior White House official said Friday.
Trump "made clear that this would be an across-the-board tariff with no exclusions," the official told reporters.
However, the White House will consider possible exemptions in "situations" that arise on a case-by-case basis, the official said.