WASHINGTON: No countries will be exempt from the steep steel and aluminum tariffs President Donald Trump announced this week, which have outraged allies and stoked fears of a global trade war, a senior White House official said Friday.

Trump "made clear that this would be an across-the-board tariff with no exclusions," the official told reporters.

However, the White House will consider possible exemptions in "situations" that arise on a case-by-case basis, the official said.