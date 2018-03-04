LONDON: British Prime Minister Theresa May expressed her "deep concern" with Donald Trump over the US president's plans to impose trade tariffs, her office said Sunday.

"The prime minister raised our deep concern at the president's forthcoming announcement on steel and aluminium tariffs" during a phone call with Trump on Sunday, Downing Street said in a statement.

The US president's announcement on Thursday to impose tariffs prompted a backlash from nations around the world, which Trump shrugged off on Friday by saying "trade wars are good, and easy to win".

May was the first foreign leader to visit the president following his inauguration in 2017, as she seeks a future trade deal with Washington after Britain leaves the European Union next year.