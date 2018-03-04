ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will be on a two-day visit to Nepal from tomorrow, as part of the nation's "pro-active and outreach efforts" to engage with regional countries, its Foreign Office said today.

During the visit, the prime minister will convey felicitations to the Nepalese leadership on the successful conclusion of its democratic process, resulting in the formation of a new government, the Foreign Office said.

Abbasi will congratulate the newly-elected Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli and also call on Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari, it said.

The visit will provide an opportunity to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest including trade, education, tourism, defence and people to people contacts, according to the Foreign Office.

It said ways of invigorating the South East Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) as an important regional organisation will also be discussed.

The Ambassador of Nepal, Sewa Lamsal Adhikari, called on the prime minister on Friday and conveyed the message of welcome from the Nepalese leadership to him.

She also discussed how to further strengthen bilateral relations.

"Nepal is an important regional country and a close friend.

Our ties with Nepal are characterised by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests.

Our support to each other at bilateral and multilateral fora has remained indispensable for both the sides," the Foreign Office said.