ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army has claimed that it shot down an Indian "spy drone" in Chirikot sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir after it entered its airspace.

The Pakistan military in a statement overnight also said its troops retrieved the wreckage.

"Pakistan Army troops shot down an Indian spy drone while it violated the LoC in Chirikot sector," it alleged.

"This is 4th drone which has been shot down by Pakistan Army troops in last one year," it claimed.