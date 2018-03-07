DHAKA: A notorious serial killer who allegedly killed 11 women in Bangladesh has been sentenced to death along with his two accomplices for raping and murdering a woman, according to a media report.

Rashu Khan, Jahirul Islam and Yunus Miah raped and killed the 35-year-old victim in Hasa village of the Chandpur district, bdnews reported.

Chandpur Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal and District and Sessions Judge Abul Mannan handed down the verdict yesterday after examining all records and witnesses, Mir Kashem, sub-inspector of Chandpur Sadar police station, was quoted as saying bdnews.

Earlier on April 22, 2015, the self-confessed killer was sentenced to death for killing a garment worker in Chandpur.

The worker was killed after being raped near Nanupur canal of Faridganj in Chandpur on August 18, 2008.

Rashu was arrested on October 7, 2009 from Nirashpur of Tongi for stealing a fan from a mosque.

He later confessed to the killing 11 women after raping them.

He wanted to kill a total of 101 women and then take refuge at the Shahjalal shrine in Sylhet, the report said.

Rashu's first victim was the wife of his brother-in-law in 2007.

He used to have relations with women on the pretext of marrying them but instead killed them after raping them in remote areas of Chandpur.