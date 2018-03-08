Planned aid convoy to Syria's Ghouta postponed: Red Cross
Published: 08th March 2018

DAMASCUS: An aid convoy planned to bring assistance Thursday to besieged civilians in Syria's battered Eastern Ghouta will not go through, the International Committee for the Red Cross said.
"The convoy for today is postponed, as the situation is evolving on the ground, which doesn't allow us to carry out the operation in such conditions," ICRC spokeswoman Ingy Sedky told AFP.