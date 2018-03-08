White House sees tariff 'carve outs' for Mexico, Canada
The White House said Wednesday that America's neighbors Canada and Mexico may be exempted from new tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum set to be announced by Washington in the coming days.
"There are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada, based on national security. And possibly other countries as well, based on that process," press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at the White House.