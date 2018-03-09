Florida passes bill to ban marriage of anyone under 17
By Associated Press | Published: 09th March 2018 11:44 PM |
Last Updated: 09th March 2018 11:44 PM | A+A A- |
TALLAHASSEE: Florida lawmakers have approved a bill that would end most child marriages.
The House voted 109-1 today for the bill, which would prohibit anyone under the age of 17 from getting married.
The measure emerged after a compromise with the Senate, which originally voted to ban marriages of anyone under 18.
The bill says anyone marrying a 17-year-old can't be more than two years older, and minors need parental consent.
Currently, 16- and 17-year-olds can marry with the consent of both sets of parents.
If a pregnancy is involved, there's no minimum age for marriage if a judge approves.
Republican Rep George Moraitis voted no.
He said last month during a committee meeting that it's "very reasonable" to allow 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent, regardless of whether the girl is pregnant.