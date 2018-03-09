HEBRON: A Palestinian man was killed in clashes on Friday with the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Mohammed al-Jabari, 24, was shot during the clashes in the southern West Bank city of Hebron and later died in hospital, the ministry said.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa said he had disabilities, without further details.

The Israeli army said a "riot" had broken out in Hebron and that protesters had attacked soldiers.

"Troops fired live rounds towards a main instigator who held a firebomb with the intent to hurl it," a spokesman said, adding an investigation had been launched.

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers are common after Friday Muslim prayers.

Meanwhile, at least four people were wounded in the Gaza Strip on Friday, one of them seriously, in clashes along the border with Israel, the health ministry in the Palestinian enclave said.

Tensions have risen since US President Donald Trump's recognition in December of Jerusalem as Israel's capital -- a decision that has infuriated the Palestinians.

Israel occupied mainly Palestinian east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community. It sees the entire city as its capital.

The Palestinians see east Jerusalem as the capital of their future state.

At least 30 Palestinians and two Israelis have been killed since Trump's December 6 announcement.