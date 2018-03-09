WARSAW: Poland's foreign minister has acknowledged the existence of an internal Foreign Ministry document that reveals tension in the US-Polish relationship but denies Polish media suggestions that Washington is imposing "sanctions." The strains have emerged over new Polish legislation that makes it a crime to falsely attributing the Holocaust crimes of Nazi Germany to Poland.

The US fears it could violate free speech. A Polish news portal, Onet.pl, this week reported seeing a document saying Warsaw was informed by the U.S. administration that Polish leaders should not expect meetings with the US president or vice president until the matter is resolved.

Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz largely confirmed that Friday, though he characterized the US message as being "it would be good if meetings at the highest level could take place in an atmosphere when these issues are resolved."