GENEVA: A senior European researcher has accused Pakistan of making moves to sell the disputed region of Gilgit-Baltistan to China in return for stacks of Renminbi (Chinese currency) and Yuan (basic unit of Chinese currency).

Participating in the 37th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Senior Research Analyst at the European Foundation for South-Asian Studies Dušan Vejinovic said Friday, "While Pakistan manifests itself as a self-styled advocate of the rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the factual situation is, that it remains an illegal occupier of Jammu and Kashmir, which has deprived the people of their political and civil liberties."

"Contrary to the country's diplomatic rhetoric, it is Pakistan which has denied the people of Jammu and Kashmir their fundamental human rights. Moreover, it is now aspiring to become a broker of Jammu and Kashmir, by negotiating the sale of Gilgit-Baltistan to Beijing, in return for stacks of Chinese Yuan," he added.

Demanding that the United Nations take appropriate action against Pakistan, Vejinovic said, "Why is Pakistan allowed to infringe international law and make a mockery of this august institution? The United Nations is obliged to act, not only to ensure peace in South Asia, but more importantly, to maintain its own credibility and reinforce its authority."

Reminding the UNHRC that the UN resolutions of 1948 and 1949 had directed Pakistan to withdraw its troops from the state of Jammu and Kashmir by August 13, 1948, a perplexed Vejinovic asked what is preventing Islamabad from complying with a legally binding instruction issued more than 70 years ago.

Jammu and Kashmir has been an area of contention for both India and Pakistan ever since the nations were formed in 1947 with three battles having been fought between the two neighbours over it.