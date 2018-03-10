PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has warned his US counterpart Donald Trump against forging ahead with planned tariffs on European steel and aluminium, saying it risked starting a mutually destructive "trade war".

In a telephone call with Trump yesterday, the French leader expressed his "deep concerns" over the measures, saying that while he shared Trump's concern over unfair trade practises the tariffs due to come into effect in two weeks "risk triggering a trade war, in which all affected countries would be losers".