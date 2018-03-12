FILE: Nepal's newly-elected Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (L) and outgoing Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (R) look on during the swearing-in ceremony at the President's House in Kathmandu. | AFP

KATHMANDU: K.P. Sharma Oli, Nepal’s first Prime Minister after the adaptation of federal administrative system, has garnered a majority of two-thirds votes in Confidence Vote motion in the country's parliament.

The voting, which concluded late on Sunday evening, witnessed 208 votes in favour of Oli, with 60 votes against him out of 200.

As many as 68 lawmakers were present at the time of voting.

Out of the 63 lawmakers from Nepali Congress (NC) Party, only 60 turned to vote against Oli in the election held in House of Representatives. Other two smaller parties remained absent from the voting process.

Lawmakers from the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), Maoist Centre, Rashtriya Janata Party, Federal Socialist Forum, Rastriya Prajatantra Party, Jana Morcha and Independent Lawmaker Chakka Bahadur Lama voted in favour of the Prime Minister.

The newly promulgated constitution of Nepal has the mandatory provision of taking Vote of Confidence within 30 days of the commencement of the parliament.

The first meeting of newly elected House of Representative members took place on March 5.