OTTAWA: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today accused China of flooding global markets with cheap steel, adding that Canada has already taken steps to prevent "dumping" in this country.

"We are very concerned about the actions taken by China and the dumping of steel and aluminium on the global market," Trudeau said following a tour of a steel and aluminium plant.

His comments came amid rising trade tensions in the wake of a US decision to impose steep tariffs on imported steel and aluminium.

Canada, the top supplier of steel and aluminium to the US markets, has been temporarily exempted from the tariffs.