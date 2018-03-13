WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will host Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 20, the White House has said.



"The President looks forward to discussing ways to strengthen ties between the US and Saudi Arabia," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement on Monday.



Trump on February 27 spoke with Bin Salman over phone and the two sides vowed to further enhance bilateral partnership on security and the economic front, the US media reported.



Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince's visit to Washington is part of a three-leg visit, with him having visited Egypt and the UK earlier in March as part of a long foreign trip, his first as Crown Prince.

