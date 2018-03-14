Stephen Hawking, whose brilliant mind ranged across time and space though his body was paralyzed by disease, has died. (Photo | AP)

Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him a household name and inspiration across the globe, has died at age 76.

The theoretical physicist was known for his ground-breaking work with black holes and relativity, and was the author of several popular science books including "A Brief History of Time".

Here's how the world is reacting when the legendary physicist passed away.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the death of the eminent scientist.

Professor Stephen Hawking was an outstanding scientist and academic. His grit and tenacity inspired people all over the world. His demise is anguishing. Professor Hawking’s pioneering work made our world a better place. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 14 March 2018

American space agency NASA has remembered the physicist for his theories that unlocked a universe of possibilities.

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) 14 March 2018

The American sitcom 'The Big Bang Theory' in which Stephen Hawking made an appearance thanked him for being an inspiration.

In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The #BigBangTheory. Thank you for inspiring us and the world. pic.twitter.com/9rWoYqIToy — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) 14 March 2018

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has lauded Hawking for his spirit and unbounded pursuit to gain a complete understanding of the universe, despite the obstacles he faced.

We lost a great one today. Stephen Hawking will be remembered for his incredible contributions to science – making complex theories and concepts more accessible to the masses. He’ll also be remembered for his spirit and unbounded pursuit to gain a complet…https://t.co/z1du859Gy2 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) 14 March 2018

American astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson took to Twitter sharing a photograph with the scientist.

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) 14 March 2018

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his grief over the death of hawking.

Sad to hear of the passing of scientist Stephen Hawking. His brilliant mind made our world and our universe a less mysterious place. And his courage and resilience will remain an inspiration for generations #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) 14 March 2018

Google CEO Sundar Pichai also took to the Twitter to condole the death of the extraordinary genius.

The world has lost a beautiful mind and a brilliant scientist. RIP Stephen Hawking — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) 14 March 2018

Born on January 8, 1942, in Oxford, Hawking was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 1963 at the age of 21.

Doctors expected him to live for only two more years. But Hawking had a form of the disease that progressed more slowly than usual. He survived for more than half a century and long enough for his disability to define him.

(With inputs from IANS, AFP)