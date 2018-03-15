US President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday announced sanctions against Russians accused of trying to influence the 2016 election and of involvement in other separate cyber attacks.

Senior security officials said the sanctions target five entities and 19 individuals.

"The administration is confronting and countering malign Russian cyber activity, including their attempted interference in US elections, destructive cyber-attacks, and intrusions targeting critical infrastructure," said Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

"These targeted sanctions are a part of a broader effort to address the ongoing nefarious attacks emanating from Russia."