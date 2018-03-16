Syrians walk between destroyed buildings during airstrikes and shelling by Syrian government forces in Ghouta. (File | AP)

BEIRUT: Air strikes on rebel areas of Eastern Ghouta near Damascus killed at least 42 civilians on Friday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Friday.

The Britain-based monitoring group's head, Rami Abdel Rahman, said the strikes were carried out by Russian warplanes on the Saqba and Kfar Batna areas, in the south of the splintered enclave.