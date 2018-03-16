MOSCOW: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson says it's "overwhelmingly likely" Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the use of a nerve agent against a former spy in the English city of Salisbury.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said it's "highly likely" the Kremlin is responsible for the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

But Johnson went a step further and blamed Putin directly today.

He said "our quarrel is with Putin's Kremlin, and with his decision, and we think it overwhelmingly likely that it was his decision to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the UK, on the streets of Europe, for the first time since the Second World War."