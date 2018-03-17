Mexico to extradite ex-governor Eugenio Hernandez to US for money laundering
MEXICO CITY: Mexico has granted a US request to extradite ex-governor Eugenio Hernandez on money-laundering charges, the foreign ministry said Friday, the latest in a string of corruption cases against ex-governors.
Hernandez is wanted by a Texas court on charges of conspiracy, banking fraud and using a series of shell companies to launder money during his time as governor of the northern border state of Tamaulipas, from 2005 to 2010.
The ex-governor, who can still appeal the decision, allegedly operated a dodgy wire transfer business. In Mexico, he faces separate embezzlement and corruption charges.
Hernandez is one of seven ex-governors from the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) who are currently in jail in Mexico or elsewhere.
The scandals have badly damaged the party heading into a July 1 presidential election.