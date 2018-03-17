Russia summons British ambassador to foreign ministry
MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday summoned the British ambassador to Moscow Laurie Bristow to the foreign ministry for the second time this week.
"The British ambassador will be summoned to the Russian foreign ministry on Saturday," TASS state news agency cited the foreign ministry as saying. Bristow had also been summoned on Tuesday as a bitter row over the poisoning of a former double agent gathered pace.