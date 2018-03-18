MOSCOW: Key statistics about Russia as the country goes to the polls on Sunday for a presidential election.

- VAST: Covering 11 time zones and more than 17 million square kilometres (6.5 million square miles), Russia is the world's biggest country.

- PEOPLE: The population was 146.8 million in 2017, according to the official statistics agency Rosstat, a decline from 148.6 million in 1992. Nearly 200 ethnic groups were represented in the 2010 census.

- UPTURN: Russia returned to growth in 2017 at 1.5 percent after two years of decline: -0.2 percent in 2016 and -2.8 percent in 2015, according to the World Bank.

- UNEQUAL: About 13.5 percent of the population lives below the poverty line, against 10.7 percent in 2012 but well down from 33.5 percent in 1992, according to Rosstat.

But 77 percent of the national wealth is held by the richest tenth of the population, a figure comparable with the United States, a Credit Suisse study says.

- CORRUPTION: Russia came in at 135 out of 180 countries on the corruption index of Transparency International in 2017.

- MEDIA FREEDOM: Russia ranked 148th out of 180 for press freedom in 2017, says Reporters Without Borders.