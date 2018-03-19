JERUSALEM: Israel said on Monday it had arrested a French citizen, an employee of France's consulate in Jerusalem, on suspicion of smuggling weapons to Palestinians.

In a Hebrew-language statement, the Shin Bet security service said the Frenchman used a consulate vehicle to elude Israeli security checks and move 70 pistols and two assault rifles through the Erez crossing on the Israel-Gaza border to the occupied West Bank on at least five occasions.