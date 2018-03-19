JERUSALEM: Since October 2015, Israel, Jerusalem and the Palestinian Territories have been the scene of a wave of violence which has left several hundred dead.

The majority of Palestinians killed were attackers or suspected perpetrators of attacks, often youths, and armed with knives.

Others have been killed in Israeli air raids in Gaza or in anti-Israeli demonstrations.

The attacks are blamed by experts on anger at the Israeli occupation, on economic frustrations and Palestinian in-fighting.

Here is a timeline:

2015

In September, Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound is the scene of three days of consecutive clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police. The unrest spreads to different areas of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

On October 1, a couple of Israeli settlers are killed when Palestinians fire on their vehicle in the West Bank.

Unrest then spirals, with clashes between young Palestinians and Israeli troops, clashes between Palestinians and Jewish settlers and a series of anti-Israeli knife attacks.

In October, seven young Palestinians are killed by the Israelis during clashes at the Gaza border.

A day later Israel says it has foiled an attack, and carried out the next day in Gaza a retaliatory raid following a rocket attack, killing a pregnant Palestinian woman and her daughter.

2016

On January 17, a Palestinian breaches an Israeli settlement in the West Bank and knifes to death a nurse, in front of her children.

On June 8, two Palestinians fire on customers in a bustling area of Tel Aviv, killing two men and two women. The attackers are arrested, with one seriously injured.

Tel Aviv had suffered a similar attack on January 1 when an Israeli Arab had fired on shopfronts, killing two people. He was shot down a week later.

From June 30 to July 2, four Palestinian attacks, three in the West Bank and one near to Tel Aviv kill two Israelis. Three attackers are killed.

2017

On January 8, four Israeli soldiers are killed when a Palestinian runs his truck into a group of soldiers who were visiting Jerusalem. The driver is killed on the spot.

On July 14, three Israeli Arabs shoot dead two Israeli police officers in Jerusalem's old town before being shot themselves in the Al-Aqsa mosque compound. Israel says that the weapons used had been hidden on the esplanade and shut down access to Islam's third most important holy site for two days.

Security measures, including metal detectors and surveillance cameras are put in place at the entrance to the sites.

Tensions degenerate into clashes between Palestinian demonstrators and Israeli security forces in east Jerusalem and in the occupied West Bank. In protest worshippers pray outside the holy site.

Under international pressure, Israel announces that it is withdrawing its metal detectors, and later removes the rest of its new security measures.

On September 27, an armed Palestinian kills three Israelis at the entrance to the Har Adar settlement, near Jerusalem, before being shot dead.

On October 30, 12 members of the militant Islamic Jihad and Hamas are killed when Israel blows up a tunnel linking Gaza to its territory.

On December 6 US President Donald Trump recognises Jerusalem as Israel's capital, ignoring warnings from many sides, and orders the transfer of the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

While not inflaming the situation as expected, his decision nevertheless stokes tensions: at least 32 Palestinians and four Israelis have since been killed in violence since.

2018

On January 9, rabbi Raziel Shevah is shot dead near the Hevat Gilad settlement where he lived.

On February 5 an Israeli is stabbed by a Palestinian at the entrance to the Ariel colony.

On January 11, two Palestinians are killed by the Israelis in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, then on February 18 two Palestinians are killed near to Rafah.

On March, 16 two Israeli soldiers are killed and two others injured in the West Bank in a truck attack by a Palestinian.

On March 18, a Palestinian stabs a member of the Israeli security forces in Jerusalem's old town, seriously injuring him before being killed.