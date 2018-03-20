The White House on Tuesday vowed to find those responsible for five parcel bomb attacks in Texas, but said there was "no apparent nexus to terrorism" in the deadly assaults.

"We are monitoring the situation," press secretary Sarah Sanders said, offering the first public White House response to attacks that began 19 days ago.

"We are committed to bringing perpetrators of these heinous acts to justice. There is no apparent nexus to terrorism at this time," she said.

Four blasts in Austin have killed two people and injured another four. A fifth explosive device went off early Tuesday at a FedEx distribution facility in the San Antonio area, injuring one.