FBI agents investigate the scene at a FedEx distribution center where a package exploded, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, in Schertz, Texas. Authorities believe the package bomb is linked to the recent string of Austin bombings. | Photo: AP

TEXAS: The Latest on the Austin bombings (all times local):

4:55 a.m.

The Austin American-Statesman is citing a high-ranking law enforcement official who says the suspect in this month's bombing in the Texas capital blew killed himself with an explosive device as the authorities closed in on him.

The Associated Press wasn't immediately able to confirm the report.

The newspaper cites the official as saying that law enforcement identified the suspect in the past 24 hours based largely on information, including security video, gleaned after the suspect allegedly sent an explosive device from an Austin-area FedEx store.

Austin has been targeted by four package bombings since March 2 that killed two people and wounded four others. A fifth parcel bomb detonated at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday.

4:35 a.m.

ATF says it is with the FBI and Austin Police Department "at the scene of the individual suspected in the #packagebombmurders".

The agency tweeted they were on the scene early Wednesday morning where heavy police activity was being reported.

The Austin Police Department had tweeted earlier that they were investigating an officer-involved shooting at the location along Interstate 35.

4:11 a.m.

Police in Texas say they are working an officer-involved shooting but it is unclear if it's related to the recent spate of bombings.

The Austin Police Department tweeted early Wednesday morning that the shooting happened in the 1700 block of N. Interstate 35.

There have been multiple reports of heavy police activity in the area.

Investigators have been pursuing a suspected serial bomber in Austin since the first explosion on March 2. A 39-year old man was killed. A 17-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured in two separate blasts on March 12.

On Sunday, two men — ages 22 and 23 — were injured in a blast trigged by a tripwire. A worker at a FedEx distribution center was treated and released Tuesday morning after reporting ringing in her ears.