MADRID: An avalanche in Spain's Aran Valley in the Pyrenees mountains killed two people and left a third seriously injured today, firefighters said.

A helicopter was dispatched to the area where firefighters "found three people, two of whom had died and another who was seriously hurt with multiple injuries," they said in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the firefighters told AFP she did not yet know the identity or nationality of the victims, but said they were doing "scientific" research in the area.

The injured person has been taken to hospital in Viella, some 300 kilometres northwest of Barcelona.